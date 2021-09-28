Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne announce the arrival of their first child

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey and former heavyweight Travis Browne announced the birth of their first child on Monday.

Rousey (12-2 MMA), a former UFC bantamweight champion and WWE champion, and Browne (18-7-1 MMA), a heavyweight veteran, shared the exciting news on social media.

“Welcome to this world La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!” – Travis Browne captioned the photo.

“La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne ❤️” – Rousey captioned the post.

Ronda Rousey started off her mixed martial arts career going a perfect 12-0, capturing both the Strikeforce and UFC bantamweight belts in the process. ‘Rowdy’ was eventually defeated by Holly Holm at UFC 193, ending her streak of six consecutive title defenses.

Rousey would compete one final time in mixed martial arts at UFC 207, where she suffered a nasty knockout loss to Amanda Nunes. The women’s MMA icon would later move to the WWE where she had a successful run in pro wrestling.

As for Travis Browne, the former UFC heavyweight fighter has not competed since suffering a submission loss to Aleksei Oleinik in July of 2017. ‘Hapa’ earned victories over Matt Mitrione, Brendan Schaub, Josh Barnett, Alistair Overeem, Stefan Struve and Gabriel Gonzaga during his seven-year stint with the UFC.

