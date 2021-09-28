Nate Diaz dubs older brother Nick “The Goat” following UFC 266

Nate Diaz still believes his old brother to be “The Goat”, this despite Nick losing his recent rematch with Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

Nick Diaz (26-10 MMA) ended a six year hiatus on Saturday when he returned to the Octagon for a middleweight bout with former opponent Robbie Lawler. The pair had originally collided 17 years ago at UFC 47, with the Stockton Slugger emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.

‘Ruthless’ was able to exact his revenge on the ‘General of the Diaz Army’ at UFC 266, stopping the fan favorite in the third round with a punch (see that here).

Nate Diaz was in attendance for his brothers return at T-Mobile Arena and still clearly holds Nick in the highest regard despite the setback.

“The GOAT 🐐 Nick Diaz Army Motherf*cker!” – Nate captioned a photo of his older brother.

The loss marked Nick’s fourth straight Octagon appearance that ended in defeat. One of those setbacks, a decision loss to Anderson Silva, was later overturned to a no-contest.

As for Nate Diaz, the former lightweight title challenger most recently competed in a welterweight bout with Leon Edwards at UFC 263. That resulted in the former TUF 5 winners second straight defeat, as despite mounting a late comeback, he was badly outpointed by ‘Rocky’.

The youngest Diaz brother has recently flirted with the idea of fighting surging welterweight contender Vicente Luque in his next appearance. However, nothing has been made official as of this time.

The future of older brother Nick still remains uncertain. The former Strikeforce welterweight champion appeared to insinuate that he will be back after Saturday’s loss, but only time will tell if that proves to be a reality.

Do you agree with Nate Diaz that his older brother Nick is in the conversation for “Goat” of mixed martial arts?