Ronaldo Souza returns to the Octagon at UFC 262 against Andre Muniz

An intriguing middleweight matchup between former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo Souza and Andre Muniz has been added to the UFC 262 PPV card.

UFC 262 takes place on May 15 in Houston, Texas with a full crowd of fans. The main event for the evening sees the vacant UFC lightweight title up for grabs between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira. In addition to Oliviera, another grappling ace will compete on the pay-per-view card as Souza returns to the Octagon when he takes on Muniz, a Dana White’s Contender Series veteran who has looked sharp so far in the UFC with two victories. The Souza vs. Muniz fight was first reported by Raphael Marinho of Combate.

Apuração em parceria com @marbarone: UFC acertou Ronaldo Jacaré x André Sergipano para evento do dia 15 de maio. #feedmma — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) March 24, 2021

Souza (26-9, 1 NC) is currently unranked at middleweight, but he has been one of the best fighters at 185lbs for the past decade. The 41-year-old Brazilian has had it rough as of late, having lost his last three straight fights to Kevin Holland, Jan Blachowicz, and Jack Hermansson. His last victory came at UFC 230 in November 2018 when he knocked out Chris Weidman. Overall, Souza is 9-6 in the UFC with eight wins by stoppage. In many ways, Souza is one of the best fighters to have never officially fought for a UFC title.

Muniz (20-4) is just 31 years old and he’s coming off of six straight wins in his career. The Brazilian has won both of his UFC fights, a decision win over Antonio Arroyo and a submission win over Bartosz Fabinski. Like Souza, Muniz excels on the floor. It will be interesting to see what happens if he goes to the mat against a fellow grappler in Souza, or if this fight instead takes place on the feet if their grappling cancels each other’s out.

