UFC 256 Results: Kevin Holland KO’s Ronaldo Souza (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 256 event includes a key middleweight matchup featuring veteran Ronaldo Souza taking on surging contender Kevin Holland.

Souza (26-8 MMA) enters tonight’s event looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. In his most recent effort thirteen months ago, ‘Jacare’ suffered a split-decision loss to the UFC’s new light heavyweight champion in Jan Blachowicz. The former Strikeforce middleweight title holder has gone just 2-3 over his past five contests ahead of tonight’s event.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (20-5 MMA) will enter UFC 256 on a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round TKO victory over Charlie Ontiveros. ‘The Trail Blazer’ has gone 6-2 since joining the UFC ranks in April of 2018.

Round one begins and Kevin Holland leaps in with a right hand. Ronald Souza shoots in and scores an early takedown. Holland immediately looks for a triangle choke and then switches to an armbar. ‘Jacare’ escapes but Holland is able to get back to his feet. Ronaldo stays on him and keeps him pressed against the cage. He looks for a guillotine. He drops for the choke but Ronaldo Souza pops out and is now working from full guard. Holland with a punch from off his back and then another. Souza is hurt. Holland leans forward and puts him out cold. Wow.

Kevin Holland by crazy ass KO pic.twitter.com/rUDtcQ67NL — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) December 13, 2020

Official UFC 256 Result: Kevin Holland def. Ronaldo Souza via KO at 1:45 of Round 1

