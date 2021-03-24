UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 260 card featuring a heavyweight title fight rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.
The UFC 260 main event sees the heavyweight champ in Miocic looking to defend his heavyweight title for the second time since reclaiming the belt. Miocic is coming off three straight fights with Daniel Cormier where he lost the first one but won the final two bouts in the trilogy. Ngannou, meanwhile, is coming off of four-straight first-round KO’s with his longest fight going just 71 seconds during this stretch.
The co-main event sees former welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley looking to return to the win column against the rising contender, Vicente Luque. Woodley is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Colby Covington after losing all five rounds to Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman to lose his title. Luque, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak as he earned stoppage wins over Niko Price and Randy Brown.
UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).
UFC 260 Odds:
Francis Ngannou -225
Stipe Miocic +190
Vicente Luque -240
Tyron Woodley +205
Sean O’Malley -250
Thomas Almeida +210
William Knight -135
Alonzo Menifield +115
Jessica Penne -185
Hannah Goldy +160
Abu Azaitar -155
Marc-Andre Barriault +135
Khama Worthy -190
Jamie Mullarkey +165
Miranda Maverick -175
Gillian Robertson +150
Abubakar Nurmagomedov -169
Jared Gooden +141
Michal Oleksiejczuk -167
Modestas Bukauskas +139
The most notable line is the opening odds for Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Although Miocic dominated the first fight, it was Ngannou who opened up as a sizeable -225 favorite which means you would need to bet $225 to win $100. On the flip side, if you bet $100 on Miocic to win, you would win $195 if the champ defends his belt. However, the public has been backing the heavyweight champ and the line has closed and is on the verge of becoming a Pick ’em.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM