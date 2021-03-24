UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 260 card featuring a heavyweight title fight rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

The UFC 260 main event sees the heavyweight champ in Miocic looking to defend his heavyweight title for the second time since reclaiming the belt. Miocic is coming off three straight fights with Daniel Cormier where he lost the first one but won the final two bouts in the trilogy. Ngannou, meanwhile, is coming off of four-straight first-round KO’s with his longest fight going just 71 seconds during this stretch.

The co-main event sees former welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley looking to return to the win column against the rising contender, Vicente Luque. Woodley is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Colby Covington after losing all five rounds to Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman to lose his title. Luque, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak as he earned stoppage wins over Niko Price and Randy Brown.

UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).

UFC 260 Odds:

Francis Ngannou -225

Stipe Miocic +190

Vicente Luque -240

Tyron Woodley +205

Sean O’Malley -250

Thomas Almeida +210

William Knight -135

Alonzo Menifield +115

Jessica Penne -185

Hannah Goldy +160

Abu Azaitar -155

Marc-Andre Barriault +135

Khama Worthy -190

Jamie Mullarkey +165

Miranda Maverick -175

Gillian Robertson +150

Abubakar Nurmagomedov -169

Jared Gooden +141

Michal Oleksiejczuk -167

Modestas Bukauskas +139

The most notable line is the opening odds for Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Although Miocic dominated the first fight, it was Ngannou who opened up as a sizeable -225 favorite which means you would need to bet $225 to win $100. On the flip side, if you bet $100 on Miocic to win, you would win $195 if the champ defends his belt. However, the public has been backing the heavyweight champ and the line has closed and is on the verge of becoming a Pick ’em.

Who do you like for bets on the UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 card?