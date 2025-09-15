Michael Page wanted top UFC welterweight prospect, heard crickets instead

Michael Page hasn’t had luck securing a fight with one top UFC prospect.

Page has been having success under the UFC banner, going 3-1 for the promotion. He’s fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier at UFC 319 back in August.

“MVP” wants to get back inside the Octagon one more time before 2025 comes to a close. The problem is, Page can’t seem to get a willing dance partner. Prior to a Total Kombat event, Page claimed he called for a showdown with the unbeaten Michael Morales, but he hasn’t heard anything back (via MMAFighting).

“I actually asked for an undefeated fighter, I’m just going to start taking out everybody — Michael Morales, he’s like 18-0,” Page said ahead of the Total Kombat event he’s promoting in his native England. “Again, just silence.

“I thought it would be perfect. Me fight him and then I fight the winner of Leon and Prates hopefully in the U.K.”

Page even said he had been pounding the table to fight Carlos Prates, but the UFC brass appeared to have other ideas.

“I mentioned, I’m happy to fight Prates, it was no phone call, no nothing. Then all of a sudden, he’s got a fight. I’m in a bit of a weird area at the moment. You may start to see me call out a lot of people just to try and make something happen.”

Page believes he’s in a spot where he was initially used as a gatekeeper until he started defeating most of his opponents. While the former Bellator star would like to fight in the United Kingdom, he doesn’t mind competing beforehand. Page has had two fights this year and if he doesn’t get another bout until 2026, then he’ll end his 2025 campaign at 2-0.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Michael Page’s next fight.