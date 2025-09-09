VIDEO | UFC Paris star Losene Keita pleads with Patricio ‘Pitbull’ to fight at catchweight after botched weight cut

UFC featherweight debutant Losene Keita failed to persuade Patricio ‘Pitbull’ to fight at a catchweight after missing weight ahead of UFC Paris.

UFC Paris was supposed to feature the highly anticipated debut of featherweight Losene Keita on the main card against Bellator legend Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire. But hours before the event, Keita vs. Freire was canceled after Keita missed weight by a significant margin at Friday’s weigh-in.

Keita missed the featherweight limit by three pounds (149 lbs), resulting in the cancellation of the Freire fight. Keita was set to make his UFC debut after a torrid start to his career, featuring a decorated run in Oktagon.

After the weigh-in, Freire didn’t pull verbal punches on Keita, scorching his lack of professionalism in missing weight. Keita issued a public apology to Freire and his fans for the debacle.