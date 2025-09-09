VIDEO | UFC Paris star Losene Keita pleads with Patricio ‘Pitbull’ to fight at catchweight after botched weight cut

By Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2025

UFC featherweight debutant Losene Keita failed to persuade Patricio ‘Pitbull’ to fight at a catchweight after missing weight ahead of UFC Paris.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 318, opposite Freire and Losene Keita speaking backstage at the UFC Paris weigh-in

UFC Paris was supposed to feature the highly anticipated debut of featherweight Losene Keita on the main card against Bellator legend Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire. But hours before the event, Keita vs. Freire was canceled after Keita missed weight by a significant margin at Friday’s weigh-in.

Keita missed the featherweight limit by three pounds (149 lbs), resulting in the cancellation of the Freire fight. Keita was set to make his UFC debut after a torrid start to his career, featuring a decorated run in Oktagon.

After the weigh-in, Freire didn’t pull verbal punches on Keita, scorching his lack of professionalism in missing weight. Keita issued a public apology to Freire and his fans for the debacle.

VIDEO | Patricio ‘Pitbull’ gives cold-blooded response to Losene Keita’s catchweight proposal

Just minutes after Keita missed weight, he attempted to coax Freire into moving the bout to a catchweight to move forward with the fight. But Keita’s plan didn’t pan out as he expected.

Watch Keita and Freire’s backstage conversation below, as shared by Patricky ‘Pitbull’ on Instagram.

As of this writing, Keita’s place on the UFC roster remains secure, although it’s uncertain when the matchmakers will reschedule his promotional debut. As for what’s next for Freire, he called for a matchup with Arnold Allen on the upcoming UFC Rio card, headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev.

Freire was looking to get on a UFC win streak after notching his first promotional win in July at UFC 318 over Dan Ige. He lost his UFC debut to former interim titleholder, Yair Rodriguez at UFC 317.

Keita has won five fights in a row, although he hasn’t competed since a second-round TKO victory at Oktagon 65 last December.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Losene Keita Patricio "Pitbull" Freire UFC

Related

Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes turns down Jean Silva's bet ahead of Noche UFC

Cole Shelton - September 9, 2025
Dominick Cruz commentates cageside during a UFC event at the Apex
UFC

Dominick Cruz makes stunning claim that the UFC rankings are based on money, not merit

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2025

Former UFC champion Dominick Cruz claims the promotion’s current rankings system isn’t dictated by achievement inside the Octagon.

Carlos Prates celebrates after knocking out Geoff Neal at UFC 319
UFC

Carlos Prates shares shocking timeline for UFC retirement amid welterweight title run

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2025

UFC welterweight star Carlos Prates is fighting for a good time and not a long time.

Brian Ortega UFC walkout
UFC

Brian Ortega confirms serious problems stemming from UFC Shanghai weight cut

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025

UFC fighter Brian Ortega has revealed that he was unconscious for 30 minutes as a result of his UFC Shanghai weight cut.

Dana White UFC press conference
UFC

UFC Noche fighter reveals he is almost broke ahead of upcoming fight: “This is a price of being an adult”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025

UFC Noche fighter Sedriques Dumas has revealed that he hasn’t got a whole lot of money in the bank ahead of this weekend.

Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen questions Jon Jones decision to end his retirement if he’s not fighting Tom Aspinall: “What are you coming back for?”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025
Molly McCann
UFC

Molly McCann explains decision to take pay cut in order to enter the ring: “I’m sure the money will come”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025

UFC veteran Molly McCann has explained her decision to take a pay cut in order to head over into boxing.

Andrew Tate appears cageside while attending UFC 313, opposite Darren Till in the Octagon at UFC 269
Boxing News

Andrew Tate issues fiery response to Darren Till's callout amid reported Misfits negotiations

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

Social media influencer Andrew Tate responded to former UFC star Darren Till’s recent comments about a potential fight.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Results, Caio Borralho, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

What's next for Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho after UFC Paris?

Cole Shelton - September 8, 2025

The UFC was in Paris, France, on Saturday for a solid UFC Paris card that exceeded all expectations. The main event saw Nassourdine Imavov taking on Caio Borralho in a potential No. 1 contender fight.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev face off at the UFC 308 ceremonial weigh-in
Nassourdine Imavov

Robert Whittaker details how Nassourdine Imavov can dethrone Khamzat Chimaev in middleweight clash

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

One of Khamzat Chimaev’s former rivals, Robert Whittaker, believes Nassourdine Imavov can upset Chimaev in one specific facet.