Robert Whittaker responds to concern about potential UFC light heavyweight move

Robert Whittaker is considering a possible light heavyweight move, and he’s aware of the naysayers.

Whittaker, a former UFC Middleweight Champion, recently turned 35 and he has said he doesn’t envision competing in MMA for much longer than another year. He has expressed interest in transitioning to the boxing world, so perhaps he has more years ahead in combat sports.

Before he ultimately puts the MMA gloves down, Whittaker is mulling over a move up to the 205-pound division. “The Reaper” took to his “MMArcade Podcast” to respond to those who are skeptical of his viability as a light heavyweight (via MMAFighting).

“I want to get in there probably about mid-next year. I don’t know if it will be at middleweight,” Whittaker said. “I’m actually playing with the idea [about moving to light heavyweight]. Potentially.

“I’m a bigger guy now. Everyone’s going to say, ‘Oh, he’s too short!’ They’re taller than me here [at middleweight], what’s the difference? Everyone’s got height on me anyway. Everyone’s got reach on me anyway.”

Whittaker is in the midst of a two-fight skid. He suffered a first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev and followed that up with a split decision loss to Reinier de Ridder. Whittaker last win was back in June 2024 when he stopped Ikram Aliskerov via knockout in the first round.

A change in weight class would introduce fresh matchups for “The Reaper.” There are a slew of contenders at light heavyweight that will test whether or not Whittaker can adjust when at a size disadvantage. As Whittaker mentioned on his podcast, he feels he’s often outmatched in terms of reach at middleweight and he doesn’t see it getting much worse at light heavyweight.

Whittaker still hasn’t made a decision on which division he will compete in next. BJPenn.com will keep you updated on what the former champion decides to do.