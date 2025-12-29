Islam Makhachev plans to confront Ilia Topuria with or without UFC fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025
Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev believes it’s only a matter of time before he has a confrontation with Ilia Topuria.

Topuria recently told eldoberdanMMA that he thinks Makhachev and his team are “cocky and arrogant.” He expressed his desire to submit Makhachev in front of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Topuria took things a step further and dared Nurmagomedov to end his retirement before claiming he would step on “The Eagle’s” head.

Makhachev told Ushatayka that he’s confident he will eventually get a chance to settle things with the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion (h/t MMAFighting).

“I don’t know, we can feel it,” Makhachev said (Russian translation via Championship Rounds) when asked if he felt Topuria was disrespectful. “He has some kind of hatred towards us, but I think we’ll sort it out. Either before the fight somehow or maybe in the future. Right now he’s on some kind of break. Maybe in the future we’ll settle it in the cage and see.”

Makhachev thinks that Topuria will eventually have to answer for his words.

“He’s unhappy about something,” Makhachev said. “We need to figure out what it is.”

Makhachev exited the UFC lightweight division, which he ruled for a record four successful title defenses. In return, Makhachev received a welterweight title fight against Jack Della Makhachev inside Madison Square Garden in New York City back in November. Makhachev was in control throughout the fight on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

When Makhachev relinquished the UFC Lightweight Championship, a vacant title fight between Topuria and Charles Oliveira was booked. Topuria scored a first-round knockout finish over “do Bronxs” to capture the UFC lightweight gold. “El Matador” had vacated the UFC Featherweight Championship.

Topuria is currently on hiatus as he is dealing with personal matters. An interim title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje is scheduled to headline UFC 324 on Jan. 24.

