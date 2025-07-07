Robert Whittaker lays out retirement timeline for “fairy tale ending”

Robert Whittaker is closing in on the end of his UFC career.

Whittaker is set to headline UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26 against Reinier de Ridder in an intriguing bout. ‘The Reaper’ is looking to get back into the win column after a submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev. Ahead of his return, Whittaker says he has four fights left in his career, which includes ending his career on top.

“Four fights. I see the light at the end of the tunnel, I want four more, that’s me. I see the stepping stones needed to do what I want to do,” Whittaker said to FOX Sports Australia. “Four fights gets me into that title shot, gets me into a position to finish on top, to have that fairy tale ending. I’m working towards it.”

Whittaker says the ideal world would see him get revenge against Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev in his final four fights. But, he knows he just needs to win fights to get back into title contention at middleweight.