Islam Makhachev explains why he turned down UFC 324 title defense

In another world, Islam Makhachev’s next title fight would’ve headlined UFC 324.

UFC’s debut on Paramount has been set for Jan. 24. While the interim lightweight title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje is set to headline, it doesn’t appear to be UFC’s first choice.

Islam Makhachev spoke to Ushatayka and revealed an offer was on the table, but he declined (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I was offered a fight in January,” Makhachev said. “January, I think, is an impossible date because I had already been in camp for three months, and they called me in December. They were like, ‘You’ll be fighting in January.’ I said it was already too late. I needed to leave for camp and be ready for January. I told them I definitely won’t fight in January.”

While Makhachev couldn’t give a definitive answer on who his opponent would’ve been, he did reveal a potential name.

“They didn’t tell me the name, but honestly, I think it was [Michael] Morales,” Makhachev said. “That’s my opinion. They didn’t say the name, they just asked whether I would fight in January or not.”

Morales put the welterweight division on notice after he scored a first-round TKO finish over Sean Brady, who had been a highly regarded contender. The bout took place on the same card that saw Makhachev further etched his name in history.

Makhachev added his name to the list of fighters to win titles in two divisions at UFC 322 back in November. He turned in a stellar performance against Jack Della Maddalena to become the new UFC Welterweight Champion.

Much has been made over what’s next for Makhachev. While the champion has favored a title defense against former champion Kamaru Usman, rising contenders Morales and Ian Machado Garry are preferred choices within the MMA community. Shavkat Rakhmonov has been the most ideal contender, but he missed all of 2025 due to injuries.