Robert Whittaker not opposed to boxing once UFC run is over

Robert Whittaker is mulling over a potential run in the boxing world once he wraps up his time with UFC.

Whittaker is a former UFC Middleweight Champion and while most would argue he’s no longer in his prime, “The Reaper” continues to be a tough out for most 185-pounders. Still, at the age of 35, Whittaker is closer to the end of his pro MMA run than ever before.

When Whittaker’s is done putting on the gloves for MMA, he might not be finished with combat sports. During an episode of his “MMArcade Podcast,” Whittaker pondered a possible move to the “sweet science” at some point (via MMAJunkie).

“Yeah, it interests me for sure, certainly,” Whittaker said. “It definitely interests me, especially not actually having to go through the boxing circuit the way a lot of guys did. If I can move straight up to these … UFC guys coming into boxing doing those sort of fights. You know what I’m talking about.

“I think there’s some money to be made there. I think it’ll keep me fit. I think it’s definitely an aspect of the sport that I enjoy. I’ve always loved striking. To move into that field would be cool. It would be a nice, fresh change.”

Former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley shared the ring for a boxing match on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua this past Friday. At age 50, Silva won the bout via second-round TKO. Silva’s performances inside the boxing ring have inspired Whittaker, and one has to wonder if he’ll eventually make the transition himself.

As it stands now, Whittaker is the No. 9-ranked UFC middleweight. He hasn’t competed since July when he dropped a split decision to Reinier de Ridder. His next fight hasn’t been determined, but BJPenn.com will keep you posted.