Gilbert Burns on knockout loss to Kamaru Usman: “This is what happens when you are chasing greatness”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns spoke about his loss to Kamaru Usman, saying, “this is what happens when you are chasing greatness.”

Burns was knocked out by Usman in the third round of the welterweight title main event at UFC 258. Although Burns rocked Usman in the first 30 seconds of the fight and appeared to have the upper hand early on, he seemed to get overexcited and the gameplan fell apart. From then on out, Usman controlled the bout with his jab and eventually knocked Burns down to the ground in the third round with it, forcing the referee to stop the fight. It was a tough, emotional loss for Burns, who put so much into this training camp just to see himself get finished in a brutal fashion. However, he remains optimistic about his future.

Taking to his social media in the days after his loss to Usman at UFC 258, Burns opened up about his emotions, while admitting that in a sport like MMA these sorts of things happen.

Gilbert Burns: “Didn’t get the results I wanted Saturday. This is what happens sometimes when you are chasing greatness. I gave this my all. Best preparation hands down felt very good, And it was clear not enough. I’m down but never out. I believe everything happens for a reason. I believe and serve god! This is my journey, no excuses, no regrets. Thanks to everyone for the kind messages and support. It really means a lot to me appreciate you guys! This one really, really hurts, but it’s a pain that I’m very familiar with!”

Despite the loss to Usman, Burns remains one of the top-three fighters in his weight class, so a rematch at some point is not out of the question. He will likely be matched up with a top-10 opponent whenever he returns to the Octagon, with potential opponents out there being fighters such as Stephen Thompson, Michael Chiesa, and Neil Magny, to name a few. Although it was a big punch to the gut to lose, at least Burns has the right attitude about it.

