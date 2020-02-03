Kamaru Usman wants to make $250 million in UFC, then become a marriage counselor

Kamaru Usman has some big ambitions he wants to achieve. But what is just as surprising are his smaller ambitions. The welterweight champion has a unique interest in becoming a marriage counsellor.

On an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the 170-pound fighter revealed the wealth he wants to achieve first to set his family up for life.

“I’m shooting for $250 million,” confirmed the champ. “I’ll do other jobs and stuff, but I think $250 million is generational wealth. That’s something my kids’ kids will be able to live off.”

Usman then discussed his interest in marriage counselling.

“I’m still passionate about [it]” Usman said. “I want to be a marriage counsellor. If I wasn’t fighting, that’s what I would be doing.

“It’s just something about it. I think, personally, I’ve always been very good at being able to step back from situations of what’s going on, keep a level head and be able to dissect what’s going on give advice.”

“It does sound weird but…” Usman added with a laugh.

Kamaru Usman took the welterweight crown from former champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in early 2019. He successfully defended his title for the first time against Colby Covington at UFC 245. The 32-year old is expected to take on ‘BMF’ champion Jorge Masvidal next.

Whilst Usman may be an expert at putting the pressure on his opponents, he wants to alleviate pressure for other people in the future.

“Marriage counsellor would be there… or just a counsellor of some sort.

“When I leave this world, I want to leave it in a better situation than what it came in.”

“Anything is possible.”

