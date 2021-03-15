Report | Justin Gaethje returns to the Octagon against Michael Chandler

An unbelievably exciting clash is in the works for the lightweight division as former title contender Justin Gaethje is going to lock horns with newly-signed Michael Chandler.

The news was originally reported by ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani on Monday, during his podcast with former light heavyweight and heavyweight belt-holder Daniel Cormier.

In my house relaxing and looking at rankings. I’m thinking how about Gaethje vs Chandler , then we go Islam vs RDA and lastly give my boy Beneil the big fight and match him up with Tony Ferguson. What do y’all think? Exciting right? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 11, 2021

“In my house relaxing and looking at rankings. I’m thinking how about Gaethje vs Chandler, then we go Islam vs RDA and lastly give my boy Beneil the big fight and match him up with Tony Ferguson. What do y’all think? Exciting right?” wrote Cormier on his Twitter account, on March 10.

As pointed out by Helwani during their podcast, two days later the fight between Ferguson and Dariush has been confirmed. Now, the ESPN reporter broke out the news the UFC is working out to book Michael Chandler vs Justin Gaethje, next. Both date and location are still to be disclosed.

The former Bellator lightweight champion, Michael Chandler, made his UFC debut in emphatic fashion back in January when he starched New Zealand’s Dan Hooker in the very first round. “Iron” is currently riding a three-bout winning streak, and another victory could definitely rocket him into a title-shot scenario.

On the other hand, the former World Series Of Fighting divisional title-holder, Justin Gaethje, already had his opportunity to cash in on UFC gold, but fell short against the Russian lightweight kingpin and undisputed champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two fought each other in October, but Nurgagomedov made short work of “The Highlight”, forcing the latter to tap in round two due to a triangle choke.

With the “Eagle” away from the game at the moment, the UFC lightweight division doesn’t have two clear contenders, but the winner between Chandler and Gaethje would probably get a title shot, next.