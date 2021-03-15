Aljamain Sterling poses with two MMA title belts, says he wants the Petr Yan rematch

Aljamain Sterling posted his first picture posing with the UFC title.

In the first of three title fights at UFC 259, Sterling became the new champion due to Petr Yan throwing an illegal knee in the fourth round and being DQ’d. Following the fight, many blasted Sterling for exaggerating his injury.

Later on that same evening, several people at his after-party posted photos of Sterling with the belt. With that said, ‘Funkmaster’ made it clear he was not the one posting the photos as he didn’t consider himself the champ, but now, he posted a photo with the belt around his shoulder.

“Some say he’s an actor. Some say he’s the champ! Run it back!,” Sterling said.

The other belt Aljamain Sterling is posing with is his CFFC bantamweight champion. He won the belt in his fifth career fight and defended it three times before getting the UFC call.

Of course, the most notable thing in the post is the fact Sterling wants to run it back with Yan. “Funkmaster” had initially suggested he wouldn’t be opposed to the UFC not booking an immediate rematch, but it appears he has now changed his tune.

“I thought about it a little later and based on the way he did everything, a situation like that where it was intentional, and when something is that blatant, I don’t see how it could be deemed anything else other than fully intentional,” Aljamain Sterling said to Yahoo Sports. “I know the fans want the rematch and I want a rematch because we didn’t really have a finish. But I wouldn’t be opposed if they decided to go with somebody else. I wouldn’t care.”

When Aljamain Sterling will fight Petr Yan again is uncertain. However, the fight will be a big one as the two now have a heated rivalry.

What do you make of Aljamain Sterling posing with the belt?