Colby Covington claims he didn’t scrap Leon Edwards because he was “balls deep” in a female UFC fighter

Colby Covington has an interesting reason as to why he never fought Leon Edwards on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 21.

After Khamzat Chimaev pulled out of his fight against Edwards due to complications with the global virus, many thought Covington would step up to the plate. However, Colby turned the fight down and it was Belal Muhammad who took the fight on short notice.

Although no reason was given as to why Covington turned the fight down, he revealed why in a recent interview.

“There wasn’t much talks (for the Edwards fight). I was balls deep in Polyana Viana, so to get me off the couch on three weeks notice to fight some Leon (Edwards) guy, it was going to be a price tag,” Covington said to Submission Radio (via MiddleEasy). Everybody’s going to have to use their imagination on that one. I’m not claiming to be her boyfriend, but what’s up with titles these days? Why does there have to be a title? Why can’t two adults just have fun together?

“That’s exactly what we did,” Covington continued. “We spent a couple of days together, had a great time together. I got to work on my bedroom cardio, keeping world-class championship form, and that’s that. I’ve got nothing but respect for her and Polyana’s a great girl, beautiful girl.”

Colby Covington did recently post a picture with Viana which many then wondered if they were dating. However, the UFC flyweight, who is on a two-fight winning streak, said she has a boyfriend, and she and Covington are just friends.

It’s uncertain if Covington is telling the truth as to why the fight with Leon Edwards didn’t happen, but there is no doubt “Chaos” needs to return to the Octagon soon.

