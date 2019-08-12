Report | Jon Jones nemesis could be UFC bound

Chi Lewis-Parry, a hulking heavyweight kickboxing specialist who also happens to be an arch nemesis of UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones, could be Octagon-bound, according to FanSided’s Amy Kaplan.

🚨I have confirmed with multiple sources that Chi Lewis-Parry (@RealChopperChi) is in talks to make his UFC (@ufc) debut. He is a decorated kickboxer with an 8-0-2 MMA record. His last victory came via an 8 second KO of Mahmoud Hassan at UAE Warriors where he won the HW title. pic.twitter.com/1BWZyb4Gle — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) August 11, 2019

Chi Lewis-Parry previously trained alongside UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier as Cormier prepared to for a rematch with Jon Jones.

Earlier this year, when Jones visited the United Kingdom for the Bodypower UK 2019 event, he and Lewis-Parry had to be separated after a heated confrontation nearly became violent.

Speaking to The Body Lock’s John Kyon Ko, Chi Lewis-Parry explained the origins of his beef with Jon Jones.

“Alright, here’s the story. You’re getting an exclusive. We were at a press conference when DC was supposed to fight Jon the second time at the MGM? We were backstage. So prior to that, DC and Jon Jones had done an interview. I had never met Jon, I had no reason to speak to him. I was part of DC’s team. I had no ill feeling towards him. I was just a training partner for DC. I had nothing to say.

“They finished the interview. I was like ‘do you know what? He seems like quite a decent guy.’ Until we got outside the building. Then he turned into this yapping guy that can’t get into the club. Talking all this shit to the security guard, that kind of guy, you know? And he’s attacking everybody. He’s picking everybody out. Rosendo was there, Bob Cook was there. He’s just talking, talking, talking. And DC and him are having a back-and-forth which is part of the fun, the entertainment. But that’s between them. I’m not going to start talking shit to a guy I don’t know. Then he turns to me and he starts talking shit about me. I was just like ‘why are you even talking to me? Why are we even having a conversation?’ And it got a little bit heated, security came.”

Chi Lewis-Parry last fought UAE Warriors 2, where he smashed the grossly outmatched Mahmoud Hassan, who was 1-5 at the time of their meeting, in just 8 seconds. With this win, the accomplished kickboxer improved to 8-0-2 in MMA. The Jon Jones rival fought once in ONE Championship, defeating Alain Ngalani by stoppage, and was briefly linked to a fight with heavyweight champ Brandon Vera, but the bout never materialized.

Do you think we’ll see Chi Lewis-Parry and Jon Jones in the Octagon together soon?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/12/2019.