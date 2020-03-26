Colby Covington reacts to Jon Jones’ arrest

It did not take long for Colby Covington to react to Jon Jones getting arrested.

Jones, who was Covington’s roommate in college, was arrested early on Thursday morning, and charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container.

According to a report from KOAT, Albuquerque police were dispatched to the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue just after 1 a.m. in response to gunshots fired. Officers reportedly found Jones inside his vehicle. The UFC champion allegedly told officers he didn’t know anything about the reports of gunfire, but admitted he had been driving after officers noticed he seemed intoxicated. Jones reportedly submitted to a sobriety test, which is said to have confirmed the officers’ suspicions. He subsequently accepted a Breathalyzer test and reportedly blew two times over the legal limit.

Jones was then arrested. Officers searched his vehicle, and reportedly found a handgun and a 750ml bottle of Recuerdo.

As most fight fans know, this is far from Jones’ first instance of legal trouble.

Covington, who has never shied away from trash-talking his former roomie, sees that as a sign that, contrary to the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic, things are actually continuing on as normal.

See, there’s no need to panic. The world’s still perfectly normal. https://t.co/YuWyN0MukI — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 26, 2020

“See, there’s no need to panic,” Covington wrote. “The world’s still perfectly normal.”

Jon Jones last fought in February, when he defended the UFC light heavyweight title with a controversial split decision victory over Dominick Reyes. This win was preceded by a similarly tight decision win over Thiago Santos, a unanimous decision win over Anthony Smith, and TKO victory over Alexander Gustafsson.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO loss to UFC welterweight contender Kamaru Usman. The pair’s bout was a popular pick for 2019 Fight of the Year honors.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/26/2020.