Report | Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz fight rescheduled for August 22

A bantamweight showdown between former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar and Brazilian contender Pedro Munhoz has reportedly been rescheduled for August 22.

News of this rescheduled matchup, which is expected to occur at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, was first reported by Brazilian publication Combate.

Edgar, who previously held the UFC lightweight title and contended multiple times for the promotion’s featherweight title, has been plotting a move to bantamweight for months. However, his plans have been foiled numerous times.

He was originally expected to make his bantamweight debut against Cory Sandhagen in January, but ended up withdrawing from that fight to take a short-notice featherweight scrap with “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in December, which he lost by knockout.

Edgar was then briefly linked to a fight with Munhoz at UFC 251 on July 11, but the fight was moved to a Fight Night card on July 15. The matchup was then postponed again when Munhoz tested positive for COVID-19.

Sorry to hear you had a positive test @PedroMunhozmma wish you a speedy recovery let know as soon as you’re ready to scrap, I’ll be waiting. — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) July 7, 2020

While the fight has since been expected to occur on the UFC 252 pay-per-view on August 15, it seems it will no occur the following week on the 22.

Prior to his short-notice knockout loss to The Korean Zombie, Frankie Edgar lost a decision in a featherweight title fight with Max Holloway, who has since surrendered that division’s belt to Alexander Volkanovski. That loss was preceded by a decision win over Cub Swanson.

Munhoz, on the other hand, has not fought since June of 2019, when he lost a decision to top bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling. That loss was preceded by a stunning, knockout win over Cody Garbrandt.

Do you think the third time will be the charm for this bantamweight bout between Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz?