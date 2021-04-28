Report | Diego Sanchez out of May 8 fight against Donald Cerrone, replacement sought after

UFC Vegas 26 on May 8 has taken another hit as Diego Sanchez is reportedly out of his fight against Donald Cerrone.

MMA reporter, C. Contreras Legaspi was first to report the news. It’s not known why Sanchez is out of the fight but the good news is, the UFC is searching for a replacement to face Cerrone.

BREAKING: Diego Sánchez is also out of the May 8th UFC card. Sources tell me Donald Cerrone is still fighting and the promotion is looking for a replacement at 170 for him. — C. Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) April 28, 2021

Losing Sanchez vs. Cerrone is more bad news to this UFC Vegas 26 card that appeared to be a solid Fight Night card on paper. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed TJ Dillashaw was out of the main event against Cory Sandhagen due to a cut above his eye.

Diego Sanchez (30-13) is coming off a decision loss to Jake Matthews back at UFC 253. This was set to be Sanchez’s retirement fight, but that has been postponed. Prior to the loss to Matthews, the TUF 1 middleweight champion beat Michel Pereira by DQ. In his career, Sanchez holds notable wins over Jim Miller, Clay Guida, Nick Diaz, and Kenny Floridan.

Donald Cerrone (36-15 and two No Contests) entered this scrap being winless in his last five. Last time out he fought Niko Price to a draw that was overturned to a No Contest after Price failed a drug test for marijuana. He had lost a decision to Anthony Pettis and was knocked out by Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje, and lost a decision to Tony Ferguson before that. This fight against Sanchez was a good opportunity for “Cowboy” to get back into the win column and face another legend, but that will not be the case. It’s uncertain who Cerrone will fight, or if the UFC will even be able to find a replacement.

