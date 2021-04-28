Drakkar Klose not happy after being “injured on the job” following shove by Jeremy Stephens

UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose is not happy that he was “injured on the job” following a shove by Jeremy Stephens before UFC Vegas 24.

Klose and Stephens were set to meet in the co-main event of the UFC Vegas 24 card two weeks ago. However, the fight fell apart at the last second when Klose was unable to compete after being injured following a shove from Stephens at the weigh-ins on Friday. Klose was apparently feeling the affects of whiplash and he was unable to fight the next day. That meant that the fight was off, and though Klose was eventually paid his show money, he believes that the UFC should have given him his full win bonus, as well.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Mike Heck, Klose vented about the situation with Stephens, suggesting that “Lil Heathen” should have faced some sort of punishment from the UFC.

“According to Dana White, that’s a savage move he did. I had seen some interview and he was talking like, ‘Jeremy’s a savage’ – no, that’s a bitch move. I believe I should’ve gotten paid both [win and show money], I came, I was being professional and I did everything possible. He f*cked it up, not me,” Klose said.

“I like (Sean Shelby). It wasn’t his fault. We signed a contract and we’re professionals. Act professional. It sucks. I came, I was professional and I got injured on the job. All I know is any other sport, if they do something like that, they either get fined or suspended. So it just sets a bad example for everyone else,” continued Klose. “But I signed a contract to fight that Saturday, not Friday. I was at my weakest point, cutting weight, and that was a cheap shot. I had my hands behind my back. Dude, that’s something you do when you’re afraid, they do cheap shots. And that’s what I feel he did.”

