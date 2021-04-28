Dustin Poirier makes prediction for UFC 264 main event: “I’m going to finish Conor McGregor again”

Dustin Poirier is confident he will finish Conor McGregor again on July 10.

In the main event of UFC 264, Poirier and McGregor are set for their trilogy bout in what will be a highly anticipated fight. They first met back in 2014 at featherweight with McGregor winning by KO. They then had their rematch in January and Poirier exacted his revenge with a second-round knockout.

Now, ahead of the trilogy in July, Poirier is confident he will be able to finish McGregor. However, he is expecting a tough fight like always.

“I’m going to stop Conor again,” Poirier said to ESPN. “July 10 I’m going to get my hand raised and I’m going to finish Conor McGregor again.”

When asked how and when he would finish McGregor, Dustin Poirier said he doesn’t make picks like that. Rather, he is ready for a fight but does expect to finish the Irishman.

“I don’t do all that. I just show up ready to scrap,” Poirier added.

Poirier and McGregor agreed to the trilogy just minutes after their second fight ended. However, it was on rocky grounds after Poirier revealed McGregor did not donate to his charity as promised. The Irishman then said the fight was off, but cooler heads prevailed as they will now fight in front of a sold out crowd in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

Dustin Poirier enters the trilogy fight fresh off of finishing McGregor in the second round. Prior to that, he had the back-and-forth war against Dan Hooker where The Diamond earned a decision win to get back into the win column after being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

