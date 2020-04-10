Chuck Liddell explains why he would have given Jon Jones trouble if they fought

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes he could have given the division’s reigning champ Jon Jones some trouble if they fought in their primes.

Liddell broached the topic of a potential fight with Jones during a Q&A on Twitter earlier this week.

Liddell was asked which light heavyweight he wishes he could have fought, and confidently named Jones. He added that he believes he would have matched up well with the reigning champion due to his takedown defense, his power, and his reach.

jon jones because I think I would have matched up well with him style wise. I would have given him trouble because it would have been very hard to take me down and I would have been landing some insane power punches during my prime. I also have a longer reach than my stats detail https://t.co/QwP6mjUTHj — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) April 8, 2020

“Jon Jones because I think I would have matched up well with him style wise,” Liddell wrote. “I would have given him trouble because it would have been very hard to take me down and I would have been landing some insane power punches during my prime. I also have a longer reach than my stats detail.”

Chuck Liddell last fought in November of 2018, when he ended a longstanding retirement to fight Tito Ortiz for a third time. Liddell lost this fight via knockout. While he was noncommittal on his fighting future after this disappointing comeback, all signs point to the 50-year-old staying retired this time around.

Jon Jones, on the other hand, last fought in February when he defended his title with a narrow decision win over Dominick Reyes. Jones is widely regarded as the best light heavyweight of all time, and in the eyes of many fans, the best fighter ever regardless of weight.

Who do you think would have won a fight between Chuck Liddell and Jon Jones if they fought in their primes?

