Ray Borg issues statement after missing weight for UFC Rio Rancho

Earlier today, UFC flyweight contender Ray Borg missed weight for his UFC Rio Rancho fight with Rogerio Bontorin.

This marked the fourth time Borg has missed weight since joining the UFC, as he’s previously blundered at both flyweight and bantamweight. Drama was also added to the situation by the fact that, after his last scale fail, Borg vowed to retire if he ever missed his mark again.

Speaking on his social media channels on Friday afternoon, Borg issues a statement on his weight issues, making no excuses for the error.

“Wish I had an excuse but I don’t, my camp knows that this is the most disciplined I have ever been during camp, weight was good all camp and all week,” Ray Borg wrote on Instagram. “I stayed in contact with the crew at the UFC PI all week and followed all their protocols. The more we started cutting the less that started to come off, we were dedicated to making the weight and took the extra hour they gave us and did what we could with it. We asked for more time with all the intentions in the world to make the weight but unfortunately they only allowed us an hour.

“We still have a fight to win tomorrow and all my focus is on that, I was so confident in my ability to make weight that I even vowed to retire if I missed weight again, which is a subject that currently is not on my mind at the moment,” Borg continued. “I will put on a good show for my home town tomorrow night, thank you to my team for all the help along with my manager and the rest of my crew that was apart of this camp. Sorry to my opponent and his Team for the unprofessionalism and hope to put on a good show tomorrow.”

What do you think the future holds for Ray Borg after this weigh-in miss?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/14/2020.