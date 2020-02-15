Gegard Mousasi wants to fight Ryan Bader for light heavyweight title after Douglas Lima scrap

Gegard Mousasi is eyeing champ-champ status in Bellator.

Mousasi recently lost the middleweight championship to Rafael Lovato Jr, but the champ had to vacate the title after ongoing health issues. Bellator has since booked Mousasito fight Douglas Lima for the vacant middleweight title.

Before the fight was announced Mousasi was vocal about a possible retirement. Now, however, he’s focused on fighting and says he has his eyes on Ryan Bader and even fighting in RIZIN.

“No, no, no. I understood that’s a bad mentality to have. I just signed a new contract. I’m going to fight for Bellator championship and maybe [Ryan] Bader next,” Mousasi said on MMA Sirius XM. “I have to go first beat Douglas Lima and after that, some accomplishments before I retire. Maybe a light heavyweight title, maybe fight in RIZIN, I don’t know. Who knows? Things to leave some history behind.”

Gegard Mousasi revealed he has spoken to Bellator about the possibility of fighting Bader after he takes on Lima.

“100 percent. I think now two welterweights have come up, people are going to say he’s beating welterweights. So I think a big name to beat,” he said. “But I have to go first through Douglas Lima. I’m not thinking, Yeah, okay, Douglas Lima, I’m going to beat him. But if I succeed in that? Light heavyweight is the biggest name out there. That’s just for the accomplishment.”

The timing works out given the fact Bader is defending his light heavyweight title against Vadim Nemkov with Mousasi and Lima being the co-main event.

Mousasi says he wants the fight for his legacy as he says it Bellator is also interested in it. But, he doesn’t care about being a champ-champ and says he would vacate the light heavyweight title right after he wins it, assuming he beats Bader.

“That’s only for one fight. After that I’m going to relinquish the title because I can’t be defending light heavyweight and middleweight,” he concluded. “It’s just a one-time deal.”

Would you be interested in seeing Gegard Mousasi vs. Ryan Bader? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/14/2020.