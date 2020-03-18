Randa Markos self-quarantines following UFC Brasilia due to illness

UFC fighter Randa Markos has gone into self-isolation due to an illness after arriving back in Canada following UFC Brasilia.

The strawweight fighter featured in one of the most intriguing bouts on the prelims this past weekend as she went head to head with Amanda Ribas. Markos was beaten by the rising star, with Ribas winning via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25).

Now, though, Markos could be facing an even tougher test after she confirmed that she’ll be going into self-quarantine due to not feeling great on her way home from Brazil.

Just made it home. Stopped by the coronavirus testing center and they wouldn't test me. Long flights with a lot of people, not feeling great and I'm not a risk? Okay I guess I'll be home for two weeks — Randa Markos (@randamma) March 17, 2020

I just want to be safe. Things were way different from when I left to when I came back from the fights. News changes every hour. — Randa Markos (@randamma) March 17, 2020

With her defeat at the hands of Amanda Ribas, Randa Markos returned to the loss column after a split decision win over Ashley Yoder last October. This win was preceded by a decision loss to former title challenger Claudia Gadelha. Markos is currently 10-8-1 as a pro, and has gone 6-7-1 in the UFC. That said, she remains one of the strawweight division’s premier players.

Stay tuned for further updates on her condition.

The team at BJPENN.com wishes Randa Markos a speedy recovery!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/18/2020.