Johnny Walker reacts following loss to Nikita Krylov at UFC Brasilia

Johnny Walker has reacted to his loss against Nikita Krylov at UFC Brasilia and admitted to having “holes in his game.”

After an incredible start to his UFC career with three back-to-back knockout wins, the Brazilian’s career has taken a tough turn. In 2019, he suffered a devastating KO loss at the hands of Corey Anderson, and most recently a unanimous decision loss last weekend at UFC Brasilia.

After taking some time to reflect, Walker has released a statement on his performance.

“I have been thinking and reflecting since Saturday night. I learnt a lot. I feel proud that I went three rounds against a great fighter. But it revealed the holes in my game. For this, I’m thankful because its shown me what I need to work on. So back to the drawing board. My dream is still the same. I’m still focused. I didn’t win, but I learned.” – Johnny Walker on Instagram.

In a recent interview with UFC.com, he also admitted that he still has a lot to learn.

“When I wake up, I want to be better than yesterday, so everything started changing when I started listening to people that love me and want to help me,” he said.

“I learned a lot and I have so much to learn.”

Who would you like to see Johnny Walker face next? Sound off in the comments below!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/18/2020.