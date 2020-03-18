Johnny Walker reacts following loss to Nikita Krylov at UFC Brasilia

Johnny Walker has reacted to his loss against Nikita Krylov at UFC Brasilia and admitted to having “holes in his game.”
After an incredible start to his UFC career with three back-to-back knockout wins, the Brazilian’s career has taken a tough turn. In 2019, he suffered a devastating KO loss at the hands of Corey Anderson, and most recently a unanimous decision loss last weekend at UFC Brasilia.
After taking some time to reflect, Walker has released a statement on his performance.
“A única vez que você perde alguma coisa é quando não aprende com essa experiência” Eu tenho pensado e refletido desde sábado à noite. Eu aprendi muito Sinto-me orgulhoso por ter disputado três rounds contra um grande lutador. Mas revelou os buracos no meu jogo. Por isso, sou grato porque me mostrou o que preciso trabalhar. Então, de volta à prancheta. Meu sonho ainda é o mesmo. Eu ainda estou focado. Não ganhei, mas aprendi. “The only time you lose at something is when you don’t learn from that Experience” I have been thinking and reflecting since Saturday night. I learnt a lot. I feel proud that I went three rounds against a great fighter. But it revealed the holes in my game. For this, I’m thankful because its shown me what I need to work on. So back to the drawing board. My dream is still the same. I’m still focused. I didn’t win, but I learned. #ufc #illbeback #stronger #and #improved #vou #voltar #melhor #e #mais #forte #obrigado #Deus #evoluçao
“I have been thinking and reflecting since Saturday night. I learnt a lot. I feel proud that I went three rounds against a great fighter. But it revealed the holes in my game. For this, I’m thankful because its shown me what I need to work on. So back to the drawing board. My dream is still the same. I’m still focused. I didn’t win, but I learned.” – Johnny Walker on Instagram.
In a recent interview with UFC.com, he also admitted that he still has a lot to learn.
“When I wake up, I want to be better than yesterday, so everything started changing when I started listening to people that love me and want to help me,” he said.
“I learned a lot and I have so much to learn.”
Who would you like to see Johnny Walker face next? Sound off in the comments below!
