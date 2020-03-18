Colby Covington apologizes to Dustin Poirier after failing to ‘keep it civil’

Colby Covington has apologized to Dustin Poirier for bad-mouthing him in an interview.

Covington and Poirier, who both train at American Top Team in Florida, devolved from training partners into enemies last year. The pair even exchanged some threats on social media. This lead ATT owner Dan Lambert to broker a truce between the pair.

During an interview earlier this week, Covington violated that truce by taking a shot at Poirier in an interview.

“We can’t do anything at American Top Team,” Covington told ESPN (transcript via South China Morning Post). “That’s a place of business. That’s a sanctuary. And we respect the rules of the American Top Team. We’ve decided to put the beefs aside when we walk into American Top Team. We keep it cool.

“I can’t say what’s gonna happen in the street,” Covington continued. “You’re probably gonna run from me and run home to Louisiana. We know he’s running from me in the Octagon. He ain’t never gonna try and fight me in the Octagon.

“That’s what makes the whole thing so stupid. He’s a little lightweight washout and he’s trying to call out the greatest welterweight of all time, me, myself. So the whole thing from the start is just fake news. It makes no sense.”

Speaking on his Instagram on Tuesday night, Covington issued an apology to Poirier for violating their truce by talking trash.

“Made a deal to keep it civil with @dustinpoirier and broke it in an interview yesterday,” Covington said. “I’m a man of my word and I apologize for the mistake.”

Suffice it to say that Colby Covington seems to regret jeopardizing the period of peace thats currently ongoing at American Top Team. Do you think he and Dustin Poirier will continue to keep things civil?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/18/2020.