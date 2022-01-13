Ramiz Brahimaj plans to become the second person ever to finish Court McGee, wants to go 4-0 in 2022

Ramiz Brahimaj is known as a finisher and he wants to prove that on Saturday at UFC Vegas 46.

Brahimaj is set to make his third walk to the Octagon as he battles TUF 11 winner and 18-fight UFC veteran, Court McGee. It’s an intriguing matchup and when Brahimaj heard he was fighting McGee, it was an immediate yes from him.

“Excitement because I get to fight again in the UFC. I’m just living my dream, I’m super happy anytime I get a contract,” Brahimaj said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, fighting a name like Court McGee, I remember when he won The Ultimate Fighter, I was in high school. All respect to him, but I can’t wait to get in there and mix it up. Fight night we are going to want to take each other’s heads off, but before and after the fight, it’s all respect.”

Although Brahimaj has been a pro-MMA fighter since 2014, he still believes people underestimate his overall game. To many, the Fortis MMA product is considered solely a grappler but he believes he can strike with anyone.

“I know a lot of people they sleep on my overall fight game, they think I’m only a grappler, but I take whatever is open,” Brahimaj continued. “I will strike with anybody. I’m a mixed martial artist, I’m not just a grappling, a wrestler, a striker, I’m a mixed martial artist so wherever the fight goes I’m ready to go.”

Against Court McGee, Ramiz Brahimaj is excited for the challenge that is fighting the veteran. Although McGee is 37 and is just 3-6 in his last nine, he still is as durable as they come as he has only ever been finished once in 10 losses, and that by TKO to Santiago Ponzinibbio.

However, Brahimaj is a finisher and all of his nine wins have come by stoppage so his goal in this fight is to become the second person ever to finish McGee.

“I prepare for anything, I prepare for 15 minutes or 14 minutes and 59 seconds and get the last-second finish,” Brahimaj said. “This is mixed martial arts, anything can happen. I don’t underestimate his toughness, but I’m still going in there to look for the finish 100 percent. If the finish is there, I’m going to take it, that’s who I am, I pursue the finish and my record proves that.”

If Brahimaj does finish McGee, he believes it sets himself up nicely for a big fight at welterweight. He would be 2-1 in the UFC and the plan is to be active as possible and his goal is to go 4-0 in 2022. Should that happen, Brahimaj believes it puts himself right near the welterweight ranks to close out the year.

“I think it does a lot of good for me. I’ll be on a two-fight win streak and will move me forward. We will see what happens after this fight,” Brahimaj concluded. “My goal is to get this win on January 15 and have Court McGee’s name under my belt… My goal is to go 4-0, if I go 4-0 this year and I’m on a five-fight winning streak and there’s a number beside my name that’s awesome. But, if it takes me six, seven fights to get a number that is perfectly fine. I’m taking it step-by-step, handle business against Court and we will see where it goes from there.”

Who do you think will win, Ramiz Brahimaj or Court McGee?