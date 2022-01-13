Greg Hardy reacts to Antonio Brown controversy, says he’s paved the way for NFL players to fight

Greg Hardy believes Antonio Brown wasn’t in the wrong by running off the field against the New York Jets.

Hardy spent six seasons in the NFL playing 75 games and recording 40 sacks along with 239 tackles. He was a Pro Bowler in 2013 and knows the NFL better than most, so when he saw Brown run off the field mid-game, he wasn’t one of the people saying Brown was in the wrong and can’t do that. Instead, he believes ‘AB’ can do whatever he wants.

“AB can do whatever he wants to do. I hate when people say he can’t do that. Yes, he can. He’s rich, successful, and has done more than 99 percent of the world already,” Hardy said to BJPENN.com about Brown. “I always hold for their story, because I’m not going to jump on AB’s side or the team’s side until I hear their story. I’ve lived that, people tell all kinds of stories about me and when you meet me they realize it’s not true, so it’s like come on bro. I want to wait for their stories and see what happened.”

Although Brown has had a questionable past in the NFL, he along with Le’Veon Bell have both hinted at boxing. Bell called out Tyron Woodley while Brown was linked to a bout with Logan Paul before signing with the Buccaneers.

Greg Hardy hopes both Brown and Bell do take fights and show that they are serious while doing so. He believes NFL players have what it takes to succeed in combat sports at a high level, but he also believes he was the one who paved the way for them.

“Man, I would like to see AB fight. Honestly, bro, Greg Hardy paved the way for all you boys, so you are welcome, for sure. Football players and their versatility have been underrated for a very long time. People have been telling me that I can’t play receiver or do this, I’ve done it all. NFL players are the most agile, versatile, lethal, vicious people on the planet. I think if these guys put their mind to it and overcome the ridiculousness that is training for a fight, I think it would be amazing. The entertainment level will go up, guaranteed. I’m excited to see it, hopefully, they are serious.”

