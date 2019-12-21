Rafael dos Anjos wants a rematch with Colby Covington if “Chaos” doesn’t retire

Rafael dos Anjos hopes he and Colby Covington can run things back soon.

At UFC 225 the two were the co-main event and were fighting for the interim welterweight title. It was a back-and-forth fight but Covington ultimately edged out a decision.

For dos Anjos, given he fought both Kamaru Usman and “Chaos” he figured “The Nigerian Nightmare would get it done at UFC 245 which is what happened.

“I thought Usman was going to win. But I also thought they were going to try to knock each other down. They respected each other a lot in the falls. It was a good, very good fight,” Rafael dos Anjos said to AG Fight. “I had Usman as my favorite, I thought he would win.”

Now that Colby Covington has lost, Rafael dos Anjos believes a rematch between the two makes sense. That is if Chaos doesn’t retire from the sport after suffering a broken jaw like Jorge Masvidal suspects he will.

The Brazilian has also suffered a broken jaw so he knows what Covington is going through and says he wouldn’t wish that against his worst enemy.

“Absolutely [a rematch against Colby matters for 2020[. I’ve had this injury too, I don’t know the severity, but you have to have a lot of head to come back. I hope he really fights back, doesn’t retire, because it’s an injury I’ve seen retire people out there,” he explained. “It’s something I don’t even want for my worst enemy. But let’s see.

“It’s six months to go back to training, I remember how I got. Six months is just to retrain. It took me about ten months to fight again, a year almost to fight again. But it sure is a fight that interests me. It was [in the fight against Clay Guida that I got hurt]. It was terrible, worse thing, I don’t wish for my worst enemy,” the Brazilian concluded.

First up for Rafael dos Anjos is a scrap against the surging welterweight, Michael Chiesa at UFC Raleigh. After that, he hopes he can rematch Colby Covington once he is healthy again.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/20/2019.