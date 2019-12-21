Tyron Woodley says Covington vs. Usman title fight left him feeling “disgusted”

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has shared his thoughts on last weekend’s highly anticipated welterweight title fight between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

Covington and Usman squared off in the headliner of last weekend’s UFC 245 event in Las Vegas, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ emerging victorious by way of fifth round TKO.

The victory marked Usman’s first career title defense, this after he had captured the welterweight championship by defeating the aforementioned Tyron Woodley at UFC 235.

Despite the fact that Covington vs. Usman was given “Fight of the Night” honors, Woodley was not left impressed by either fighters performance last weekend.

“Kamaru won the fight, broke Colby’s jaw. Colby I thought was winning the fight by a little small margin. I wasn’t impressed my man,” Tyron Woodley said on TMZ‘s The Hollywood Beatdown. “I was really disgusted. I wanted to throw up due to the fact I lost to Usman.”

Woodley continued:

“If I would have punched Colby, he would be on life support right now. Like, when I am looking to how many punches those guys took. I was impressed by their durability. I was impressed by the fact that they kept doing it over and over again. But as far as IQ, moving your f*cking head maybe? You know so the punches miss your head. I didn’t see a lot of that. I was surprised I didn’t see a lot of wrestling. And I didn’t see a lot of power. I guess you can’t make a mother f*cker have power though.”

Tyron Woodley went on to say that he was not impressed by fans and analysts giving Colby Covington credit for continuing to fight with a broken jaw.

“I just don’t like when people are trying to give unnecessary savage mode because (Colby) broke his jaw. ‘Oh he broke his jaw in the second round and he kept fighting’. But you lost. How many times have I broken my foot against Kelvin Gastelum or tore my shoulder against Demian Maia and f*cked my head up against Darren Till and still fought and won. So f*ck both of them. I don’t wanna give them no love or no clout. I will always have respect for Kamaru, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to say ‘F*ck him’.”

