Rafael dos Anjos fires back after Conor McGregor says to put him in the cage at UFC 264

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos fired back after Conor McGregor said to put him in the cage against him at UFC 264.

There are reports emerging from Las Vegas which suggest that dos Anjos is the backup fighter for the UFC 264 main event between McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The UFC hasn’t officially tabbed dos Anjos as the backup fighter, but people in Las Vegas have seen him at the fighter hotel cutting weight just in case something happens to either McGregor or Poirier ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view card. In the event that the unthinkable happens and one of these two men falls off the card, the UFC will have dos Anjos step in and fight.

Taking to his social media to react to the news that dos Anjos was the backup fighter, McGregor suggested that the UFC should put him and Poirier into the Octagon together at the same time to fight him. Seeing McGregor’s comments, dos Anjos took to social media to fire back at the Irishman, suggesting that he was drunk when he tweeted that out.

Alcoholic hallucinosis from drinking cheap whiskey until 3:39am https://t.co/BApwKfskzQ — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 8, 2021

Dos Anjos and McGregor were supposed to meet back at UFC 196 in March 2016 for the UFC lightweight belt that RDA owned at the time, but the Brazilian was forced to pull out of the fight with an injury and McGregor ended up fighting Nate Diaz. The rest, they say, is history. Although it’s now five years later and both McGregor and dos Anjos are no longer UFC champions, there is still bad blood here between these two men. It seems unlikely that they will get the opportunity to settle their differences once and for all, but if anything happens to Poirier this weekend, then we could finally see the RDA vs. McGregor fight.

