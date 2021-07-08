Conor McGregor plans to face Charles Oliveira in December at Allegiant Stadium: “He’s going to crumble”

Conor McGregor has big plans for himself after Saturday night.

In the main event of UFC 264, McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier in their trilogy match. It’s a pivotal matchup where Dana White has promised the winner the next title shot. McGregor has made it clear that he’s planning on a devastating KO over Poirier that would set up a scrap against Charles Oliveira.

“I’m already thinking that Allegiant Stadium is where we’re headin’, I feel maybe Christmas time, December,” McGregor said to The MacLife. “I don’t know. We’ll talk afterward. I don’t know. We’ll talk afterward. But that world title will be contested in the Allegiant Stadium here in Las Vegas, I would imagine so. I like the look of it. It’s called a “Death Star” as well, and that’s what I’m feeling like right now, a death star.”

Although some thought McGregor would take a money fight if he beats Poirier he has his eyes set on winning UFC gold again. He likes the idea of fighting Oliveira later this year and doubled down on the plan in a later interview.

“Yeah, it’s Oliveira next,” McGregor said to BT Sport. “We’ll dance with the Brazilians again, and I look forward to it.”

Charles Oliveira is no doubt a dangerous matchup for the Irishman with his striking and grappling. However, McGregor says the lightweight champ doesn’t impress him and he expects to make Oliveira crumble.

“No, (he doesn’t impress me),” McGregor said. “He’s timid. He’s going to crumble.”

If McGregor becomes lightweight champion again it would only help solidify his legacy as one of the best ever. He’d become the first-ever fighter in UFC lightweight history to reclaim their belt after losing it.

Do you think Conor McGregor would be able to beat Charles Oliveira if they fought? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!