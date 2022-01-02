Rafael Dos Anjos and Tony Ferguson discuss potential rematch, Rafael Fiziev interjects

Surging lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev is not interested in seeing a rematch between Rafael Dos Anjos and Tony Ferguson.

The UFC’s former lightweight champion, Dos Anjos (31-13 MMA), who has not competed since November of 2020, recently called out his former opponent in Ferguson on Twitter.

“@TonyFergusonXT do you have plans for February 19? I gave @ufc green light on my end.” – ‘RDA’ wrote to ‘El Cucuy’.

Tony Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion, appeared to be open to the idea of having a rematch with Rafael Dos Anjos, responding with the following.

Ahhh Hahhhhhh A Fellow Chucka’ Let Me Check With My Secretary 💯 Please🦸‍♂️Hold….. laaaa daaaa dahhhhhh…. dahhh daaa dahhhhh. Duuuuu duuuuuuuuuuuuuuu doooooooooo 🎶😎🎶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/X0yHSwmMEt — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 2, 2022

“Ahhh Hahhhhhh A Fellow Chucka’ Let Me Check With My Secretary. Please Hold….. laaaa daaaa dahhhhhh…. dahhh daaa dahhhhh. Duuuuu duuuuuuuuuuuuuuu doooooooooo” – Ferguson replied.

Tony Ferguson (25-6 MMA) and Rafael Dos Anjos originally collided in November of 2016, with ‘El Cucuy’ emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision in a bout that was given ‘Fight of the Night’ honors.

The timing for a ‘Dos Anjos vs. Ferguson’ does make some sense. ‘RDA’ won his most recent contest over Paul Felder by split-decision, but dropped back-to-back decisions to Leon Edwards and Michael Chiesa in his previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson is currently on a three-fight losing skid, his latest being a lopsided loss to Beneil Dariush.

One person not interested in seeing ‘Dos Anjos vs. Ferguson 2’ is fellow lightweight fighter Rafael Fiziev (11-1 MMA). ‘Ataman’ recently took to social media where he attempted to persuade the Brazilian legend into accepting a fight with the following tweets.

We all saw that fight and I already replied to ufc that I’m available for that day https://t.co/s8KgReBJMd — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) January 2, 2022

“We all saw that fight and I already replied to UFC that I’m available for that day.” – Fiziev captioned Dos Anjos’ callout of Ferguson.

‘Atatman’ continued to taunt ‘RDA’:

“Rafa, Rafa, Rafael. Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. But today is a gift. That’s why it’s called present. Let’s find out who’s the best Rafael in the UFC.” – Fiziev said in the video.

Which fight would you prefer to see next, a rematch between ‘RDA’ and ‘El Cucuy’ or a battle between the Rafael’s? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!