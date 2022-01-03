Jorge Masvidal chimes in after being praised in Dana White’s response to Jake Paul: “Only took you 4 years”

Jorge Masvidal raised some eyebrows with his reaction to UFC President Dana White’s response to boxer Jake Paul.

White and Paul have been trading verbal jabs for months now, but their rivalry recently escalated following Jake’s knockout win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

“I just knocked out a five time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company.” Jake Paul yelled to Dana White after sleeping ‘T-Wood’. “Please let me get Kamaru Usman, please let me get Nate Diaz, please let me get Jorge Masvidal. Cause I’m going to embarrass them, too. I promise you, Dana.”

In addition to taunting the UFC boss about fighter pay, the undefeated boxer also accused White of being a cocaine user.

Since then, Dana White and Jake Paul have proceeded to exchange offers, ultimatums and of course more insults.

In the UFC President’s latest effort, he blasted Paul for comparing himself with likes of superstars such as Jorge Masvidal.

“What you and the warlock should be focused on is your business. You’re tanking. You can’t sell pay-per-views. You don’t know, yeah, you’re calling out Jorge Masvidal because he’s a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, these are all superstars. You’re not. You can’t sell pay-per-views so you do whatever the hell you want to do. I’m ready to roll buddy. I don’t use cocaine. Do you use steroids? Let’s do this Jake.”

Jorge Masvidal clearly came across Dana White’s video as he proceeded to caption the Twitter post with the following eyebrow raising remark.

Thank you to my employer for recognizing my hard work. Only took you 4 years 🤣🤣 #supernecessary https://t.co/esKKFrdE14 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 2, 2022

“Thank you to my employer for recognizing my hard work. Only took you 4 years 🤣🤣 #supernecessary”

Jorge Masvidal has not competed since April’s UFC 261 event, where he suffered a brutal knockout loss in his rematch with reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (see that video here).

Who would you like to see ‘Gamebred’ fight next?