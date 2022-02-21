PSG star Kylian Mbappe makes surprise appearance during Ciryl Gane’s Twitch session (Video)

PSG star Kylian Mbappe popped up during a recent Twitch stream that also featured UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane.

While he may not have captured the UFC heavyweight championship back at UFC 270, Ciryl Gane is still one of the most exciting prospects in all of mixed martial arts. From his physique to his speed and all of the other attributes he possesses, there’s a real fascination within the promotion’s fanbase regarding his skill set and how far he could go in the sport.

In his time away from training, Gane has a series of other hobbies – including playing video games. During a recent Twitch streaming session with PSG sensation Achraf Hakimi, fans were treated to an appearance from the one and only Kylian Mbappe.

When my man @AchrafHakimi, the best right-back in the game, bring his teammate to our @TwitchFR session 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NTvZUUqoY9 — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) February 19, 2022

Mbappe popped up unannounced, played for a while and seemingly had a good time. The youngster is best known for his stunning introduction to the international stage at the 2018 World Cup, where his goal in the final helped France to defeat Croatia and become champions.

Within the context of elite athletes in France, you could easily make the argument that Mbappe is up there with the best of them. Gane may not quite be on the same level, or even anywhere close right now, but his trajectory looks good – and you can bet the UFC will do everything in its power to help him get there.

Who knows, maybe we’ll even see Mbappe appear in the front row of a UFC Paris event one day with “Bon Gamin” serving as the headliner.

