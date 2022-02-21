Chael Sonnen perplexed by the UFC’s decision to have Bobby Green fight Islam Makhachev at a catchweight: “The whole thing is just goofy”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has questioned the UFC’s decision to make Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green a catchweight bout.

This Saturday night at UFC Vegas 49, Bobby Green will get his main event opportunity on short notice when he locks horns with Islam Makhachev. The Russian star was initially supposed to take on Beneil Dariush but after an injury ruled the latter out, Green decided to step up to the plate and take a chance on himself.

Many expect Makhachev to run through him but the news that the fight will take place at a catchweight of 160 pounds certainly raised a few eyebrows. Chael Sonnen, in particular, was confused by the entire concept of weight allowances and how it applies to this contest.

“If it’s 160 pounds does that mean you actually weigh in at 161 pounds, or they made it 159 pounds, like, that whole thing gets weird. I don’t know where this allowance pound ever came from, and why you can have it in every fight except for title fights – the whole thing is just goofy. But, they’re spotting him five pounds. Is there anything to see here? Is there something I’m missing? Is this relevant, who asked for it? We would have to believe Bobby did. We know Bobby can make weight because we saw him do it 13 days ago. He’s got another 13 days, 14, to make the same weight that he just made, but I don’t think Islam would ask for the weight allowance because of a change in opponent, because Islam was planning on doing it anyway.”

What do you think about the catchweight stipulation being added to this fight? Does Bobby Green stand a chance of beating Islam Makhachev and if so, how is he going to get it done? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!