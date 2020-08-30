Pros react to Neil Magny defeating Robbie Lawler at UFC Vegas 8

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 event was co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring former division champion Robbie Lawler taking on Neil Magny.

Lawler (28-14 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest on a three-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision setback to Colby Covington last August. Before his recent rough stretch (1-4 in his past five fights), ‘Ruthless’ was riding a five-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Rory MacDonald and Jake Ellenberger.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (23-7 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 co-main event on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Martin at UFC 250. The 33-year-old, Magny, had gone 4-1 over his past five fights ahead of tonight’s battle with Robbie Lawler.

This evenings UFC Vegas 8 co-headliner proved to be a one-sided contest. Neil Magny was able to frustrate Robbie Lawler for the better portion of three rounds, taking him down and beating him up in the process. After fifteen minutes of action if was clear that Magny had done enough to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 8 Result: Neil Magny def. Robbie Lawler by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Mangy defeating Lawler below:

Soooo pumped for this next one! #UFCVegas8 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 30, 2020

This next one is intriguing — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 30, 2020

Ok, here we go!!!! — michael (@bisping) August 30, 2020

If you don’t get excited about a @Ruthless_RL fight….you don’t have an mma pulse in your body. #ufcvegas8 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 30, 2020

I would have to say dominate round for Magny #UFCVegas8 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 30, 2020

Magny is a problem grappling lol — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 30, 2020

Magny looking like the stronger man in there…. — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 30, 2020

It’s Mma … — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 30, 2020

Robbie Lawler was born in the wrong era. He should have a shield and a mace in his hand. #UFCVegas8 — Joe Lauzon (@JoeLauzon) August 30, 2020

The game's in the refrigerator, the door's closed, the light's out, the eggs are cooling, the butter's getting hard and the jello's jiggling.

-Chick Hern — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) August 30, 2020

Great performance by magny. #UFCVegas8 tough to watch lawler get beat up like that. — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 30, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 29, 2020