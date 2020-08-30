Pros react to Neil Magny defeating Robbie Lawler at UFC Vegas 8

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 event was co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring former division champion Robbie Lawler taking on Neil Magny.

Lawler (28-14 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest on a three-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision setback to Colby Covington last August. Before his recent rough stretch (1-4 in his past five fights), ‘Ruthless’ was riding a five-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Rory MacDonald and Jake Ellenberger.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (23-7 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 co-main event on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Martin at UFC 250. The 33-year-old, Magny, had gone 4-1 over his past five fights ahead of tonight’s battle with Robbie Lawler.

This evenings UFC Vegas 8 co-headliner proved to be a one-sided contest. Neil Magny was able to frustrate Robbie Lawler for the better portion of three rounds, taking him down and beating him up in the process. After fifteen minutes of action if was clear that Magny had done enough to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 8 Result: Neil Magny def. Robbie Lawler by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

