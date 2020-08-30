UFC Vegas 8 Results: Aleksandar Rakic defeats Anthony Smith (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 event is headlined by a key light heavyweight fight featuring former title challenger Anthony Smith taking on Aleksandar Rakic.

Smith (33-15 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC headliner looking to rebound this after suffering a TKO loss to Glover Teixeira in his most recent effort this past May. Prior to the setback, ‘Lionheart‘ was coming off an impressive submission victory over former title challenger Alexander Gustafsson.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Rakic (12-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 main event with Anthony Smith looking to rebound from his second career defeat. In his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC Busan, Rakic suffered a controversial split-decision setback to former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. That loss snapped a twelve-fight win streak for the Austrian, which included a sensational knockout win over Jimi Manuwa.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 8 main event begins and Aleksandar Rakic lands a hard low kick and then another. Smith answers with a low kick and Rakic replies with a jab. Anthony Smith with multiple low kicks. Rakic returns fire. He lands a low kick and then shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Rakic working from half guard position. Aleksandar with a big shot from the top. Anthony Smith is looking to wall-walk but Rakic is preventing him from doing so. ‘Lionheart’ looks to throw up a triangle choke but Aleksandar Rakic is wise to hit and drops down a hard right hand. More punches from Rakic to close out round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 8 main event begins and Rakic immediately gets to work with low kicks. Smith clinches up and eats a knee to land a punch over the top. More punches from Rakic. Both men land big shots and Smith grabs the clinch. Rakic just throws him to the canvas and ends up in full guard. Aleksandar Rakic begins peppering Anthony Smith with short shots from the top. Rakic posturing up as Smith tries to get his hips moving. Rakic lands a short elbow. Smith trying to wall-walk but just winds up eating shots for his efforts. Round two comes to an end.

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 8 main event begins and Aleksandar Rakic starts things off with a low kick. More kicks from the Austrian. He is battering Anthony Smith. Rakic forces another takedown and begins working form full guard. Smith is looking to work his way back up but Aleksandar just hammers him with punches and knees. ‘Lionheart’ scrambles and almost gets back to his feet but Rakic drags him back down.

Official UFC Vegas 8 Result: Aleksandar Rakic def. Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Who would you like to see Rakic fight next following his decision victory over Smith tonight’s in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section of this post PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 29, 2020