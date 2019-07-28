Pros react to Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar at UFC 240

Max Holloway put his featherweight title on the line against Frankie Edgar in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 240 event in Edmonton.

Holloway was returning to action for the first time since having his thirteen-fight win streak snapped by Dustin Poirier at April’s UFC 236 event in Atlanta.

After coming up short in his bid to obtain the promotions interim lightweight championship, Max Holloway (20-4 MMA) was dropping back down to the featherweight division that he has ruled over since 2017.

Meanwhile, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar (23-6-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action at May’s UFC event in Atlantic City, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Cub Swanson.

‘The Answer’ entered tonight’s contest having gone 3-1 over his past four fights, which included impressive wins over Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez.’

Tonight’s UFC 240 main event lived up to the hype as Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar proceeded to go to war for twenty-five straight minutes.

When all was said and done, it was clear that Holloway had done enough to retain his title after five rounds of trading strikes with Edgar.

Check out how the pros reacted to Max Holloway defeating Frankie Edgar in tonight’s UFC 240 main event below:

Max looks as fresh as he has ever looked at 145lbs here before this bout begins.

I’m excited for this one guys!

Both men look fresh.

Let’s get ready to rumble!!! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 28, 2019

@FrankieEdgar is the man, you can see in his face he put his everything into this goal. But @BlessedMMA is the man! The best featherweight champion of all time. #blessedexpress — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 28, 2019

Good clean fight. Congrats guys. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 28, 2019

Great fight 👏🏽 between these 2 future HOFers #UFC240 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 28, 2019

Man great fight so far dangit I have no idea who do you thinks winning? #UFC240 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 28, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 27, 2019