UFC 240 Results: Max Holloway defeats Frankie Edgar (Highlights)

Max Holloway will put his featherweight title on the line against Frankie Edgar in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 240 event in Edmonton.

Holloway returns to action for the first time since having his thirteen-fight win streak snapped by Dustin Poirier at April’s UFC 236 event in Atlanta.

After coming up short in his bid to obtain the promotions interim lightweight championship, Max Holloway (20-4 MMA) now returns to the featherweight division that he has ruled over since 2017.

Meanwhile, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar (23-6-1 MMA) is coming off a decision victory over Cub Swanson in his most recent Octagon appearance this past April in Atlantic City.

‘The Answer’ will enter tonight’s contest having gone 3-1 over his past four fights, which includes impressive wins over Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez.

Round one of the UFC 240 main event begins and Frankie Edgar starts things off with a low kick. A left hook lands for Max Holloway. He follows that up with a double jab. Edgar with a right hand followed by a kick to the body. Holloway continues to paw with his jab. ‘Blessed’ with a nice uppercut. Edgar shoots in for a single leg. He can’t get it but lands a combination on the break. Edgar with a right hand now. Max answers with one of his own. Frankie with a good left but he eats another uppercut. ‘The Answer’ with a low kick and then a right hand behind it. Max with another good uppercut. Frankie Edgar with a low kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Max Holloway opens with a double jab and then a left hook. Edgar returns fire with a pair of jabs. Holloway with a right and then one to the body. Frankie Edgar with a good left hook followed by a low kick. Holloway circles and then lands a looping right, Edgar replies with a low kick. Max Holloway goes to the body with a hook but Frankie counters nicely with a right hand. Holloway is landing his jab at will now. He goes to the body and then the head. Frankie Edgar gets inside and reels off a pair of punches. Edgar with a right hand over the top and then shoots in for a double leg. Holloway shrugs him off and lands an uppercut. Max with a nice right hand. Edgar answers with a weak jab. He shoots for a single leg but again it is not there. Max Holloway continues to utilize his jab to frustrate the former lightweight champ. A spinning back kick from the Hawaiian lands to close out round two.

Round three of the UFC 240 main event begins and Holloway lands a jab. Edgar immediately shoots for a single but is denied. Edgar breaks free and lands a right hand and then a body kick. Another body kick lands for Frankie. He lunges in with a right hand. Holloway steps back and pumps his jab. Edgar lands another combination. Holloway circles and steps in with a jab. Both men exchange shots to the body. Max Holloway with another double jab. Edgar rips a shot to the body and then comes over the top to the head. He lands a back kick. Holloway replies with a right. Both men trade shots from the pocket. Holloway lands a crisp jab and then a right hand. Edgar shoots for a single leg and then lands a right over the top. Another shot from Frankie but Holloway lands a knee and then a hard hook. Edgar shoots in for a double and this time he gets it. He lands an elbow before Max scrambles back to his feet. Holloway with a knee before the horn sounds to end round three.

Round four begins and Max Holloway lands a combination. Edgar immediately shoots for a takedown but is denied once again by the champion. Holloway with a right hand. Edgar fires back with a left hand and then a combination. Frankie pushes forward looking to secure a takedown. Frankie drops for a single leg but Holloway limps out of it. Edgar shoots in again but Max is able to avoid and circle out. The fighters are back at range now and trading jabs. Holloway lands a nice left but Frankie counters with a combination. Edgar with a left hook. Max responds with an uppercut. Body kicks from Frankie now. He lands a three punch combination. Max replies with a jab. Frankie Edgar lunges forward with a left hook. He’s pushing the pace but Max Holloway is busting him up with counters. Round four comes to an end.

Round five of the UFC 240 main event begins and Frankie Edgar pushes forward and lands a body kick. Max Holloway responds with a left cross. A double jab now from the Hawaiian. Edgar lands a low kick and then shoots in for a single leg. Holloway is against the fence but the best Frankie can do is force the clinch. A right hand lands for Edgar. Holloway counters with a left. Both men with good shots inside. Edgar once again shoots in for a double leg but ‘Blessed’ is all over it. A good jab and then a hook from Max Holloway. Edgar lands a low kick and then a right hand. He goes to the body of the Hawaiian. Max responds with a left hook. Holloway with a jab and Edgar throws a spinning back fist. Holloway circles out and throws a head kick before the horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 240 Result: Max Holloway def. Frankie Edgar via unanimous decision

