Max Holloway reacts after defeating Frankie Edgar at UFC 240

Max Holloway put his UFC featherweight title on the line in tonight’s main event against Frankie Edgar.

“Blessed” Holloway looked to bounce back from his recent loss against Dustin Poirier. Dustin and Max went all five rounds at UFC 236 for the promotions interim lightweight title, but “The Diamond” Poirier gained the victory over Holloway via an explosive unanimous decision win. That was the first defeat for the Hawaiian since his 2013 loss against Conor McGregor.

“Blessed” looked to regain his winning ways tonight against Frankie Edgar. The New Jersey native was coming off a dominant victory over Cub Swanson in his most recent Octagon appearance this past April.

Holloway’s wishes were fulfilled this evening after battling the former lightweight title holder for a full twenty-five minutes.

While it was a competitive fight, it was clear when the horn sounded to end round five that Max Holloway had done enough to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Shortly after the fight finished, “Blessed” shared his thoughts on the fight. Here is what the featherweight kingpin had to say post-fight at UFC 240.

“You know, everybody said I wasn’t going to be able to wrestle with this guy. Everybody said I wasn’t going to be able to stay with his pace. I wanted to prove a point and go five rounds with him. So I could let the world know that I’m here to stay and the Blessed Express is still on the move baby choo choo!”

Max Holloway continued when asked about his future.

“Hey if they need a heavyweight for ‘DC’ next month let me know.” said Holloway. “Frankie is a true warrior. Hey give it up for this guy. He is the guy that inspired me to be here. You the man Frank!”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 28, 2019