Pros react to Leon Edwards defeating Nate Diaz at UFC 263

Chris Taylor
Nate Diaz, Leon Edwards, UFC 26
Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards at UFC 263

Tonight’s UFC 263 main card featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout featuring fan favorite Nate Diaz taking on Leon Edwards.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in November of 2019. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis.

As for Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA), the Birmingham native most previously took to the Octagon in March, where his bout with Belal Muhammad resulted in a no-contest due to a nasty accidental eye poke. Prior to that unfortunate result, ‘Rocky’ had put together an eight-fight win streak, which included victories over Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone and Gunnar Nelson.

Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz

Tonight’s Diaz vs. Edwards bout proved to be a thrilling five round affair. Leon Edwards was able to get the better of Nate Diaz both on the feet and on the ground in the opening three rounds but ‘The Stockton Slugger’ began to shift the tide in round four. Then, in round five, Diaz rocked Edwards with a series of punches and almost earned a finish. Unfortunately for Nate, Leon was able to make it to the final horn and went on to be awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 263 Result: Leon Edwards def. Nate Diaz by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Edwards defeating Diaz below:

Post-fight reactions to Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards:

