Pros react to Leon Edwards defeating Nate Diaz at UFC 263

Tonight’s UFC 263 main card featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout featuring fan favorite Nate Diaz taking on Leon Edwards.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in November of 2019. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis.

As for Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA), the Birmingham native most previously took to the Octagon in March, where his bout with Belal Muhammad resulted in a no-contest due to a nasty accidental eye poke. Prior to that unfortunate result, ‘Rocky’ had put together an eight-fight win streak, which included victories over Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone and Gunnar Nelson.

Tonight’s Diaz vs. Edwards bout proved to be a thrilling five round affair. Leon Edwards was able to get the better of Nate Diaz both on the feet and on the ground in the opening three rounds but ‘The Stockton Slugger’ began to shift the tide in round four. Then, in round five, Diaz rocked Edwards with a series of punches and almost earned a finish. Unfortunately for Nate, Leon was able to make it to the final horn and went on to be awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 263 Result: Leon Edwards def. Nate Diaz by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Edwards defeating Diaz below:

The main events start now. #UFC263 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) June 13, 2021

Let’s do Diaz — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 13, 2021

Nate is a massive star, big hill to climb tho in Leon Edwards. Let’s see if big Nate can get it done. My goodness nothing like a @ufc PPV. #ufc263 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 13, 2021

I'm guessing we're gonna see a lot of leg kicks #UFC263 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) June 13, 2021

Three good low kicks landed early for Leon! #UFC263 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 13, 2021

The fact that this match-up is 5 Rounds says ALOT! BIG STAKES! Winner getting a title shot IMO! #UFC263 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 13, 2021

I don’t see this fight going distance #UFC263 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 13, 2021

That leg needs some milk. #UFC263 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 13, 2021

There’s no feints from Nate Diaz rn. It’s making it easy for Edwards to keep his eyes peeled open to see every clear attack Diaz is throwing. #UFC263 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 13, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards:

Different breed! All heart — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) June 13, 2021

And once again Nate Diaz shows up and even after losing a fight his stock rises. That flurry is all that’ll be talked about! It’s about memories /land Diaz leaves people with memories. #ufc263 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 13, 2021

Who would you like to see Leon Edwards fight next following his decision victory over Nate Diaz this evening at UFC 263? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!