Anthony Pettis issues statement following loss to Clay Collard at PFL 1

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis has issued a statement following his unanimous decision loss to Clay Collard at PFL 1.

Pettis (24-11 MMA) made his Professional Fighters League debut at Friday’s event in Atlantic City where he squared off with Collard in the opening round of the promotions lightweight tournament.

Although ‘Showtime’ was a heavy favorite ahead of Friday night’s matchup, Clay Collard proved to be a formidable opponent.

‘Cassius’ was able to hurt Anthony Pettis a number of times on the feet and almost finished the contest in round two. However, Pettis showed his durability and went on to have a dominant round three, nearly finishing the fight himself.

After three rounds off thrilling back and forth action Collard was awarded a much deserved unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Now twenty-four hours removed from the loss, Anthony Pettis took to social media where he issued the following statement.

“No excuses! Great fight @cassius_claymma !!! I’ll be back June 10th. Mission is still the same. 💪🏽” – Pettis shared on Instagram.

Pettis’ loss to Collard snapped his two-fight winning streak. The former UFC lightweight champion had previously scored unanimous decision victories over Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono inside of the Octagon.

Anthony Pettis will return to the PFL cage on June 10, but now finds himself in a difficult spot to win the promotions lightweight tournament.

What did you think of Pettis’ performance in his PFL debut? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!