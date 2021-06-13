UFC 263 Results: Brandon Moreno stops Deiveson Figueiredo (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 263 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated men’s flyweight title fight rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

The pair initially clashed at UFC 256 in December of 2020, and after five rounds of thrilling back and forth action the contest was ruled a majority draw.

Figueiredo (20-1-1 MMA) had captured the promotions vacant flyweight title in July of 2020, this after defeating Joseph Benavidez by way of technical submission. He would go on to earn his first career title defense at UFC 255, scoring a first round stoppage win over Alex Perez.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno (18-5-2 MMA) had earned his first crack at the UFC’s flyweight title after putting together a three-fight win streak. During that impressive stretch the Mexican standout had scored wins over Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga and Brandon Royval.

Round one of the UFC 263 co-main event begins and Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno quickly meet in the center of the cage. Both men swing and miss with early punch attempts. Moreno lands a nice low kick. He lands another and then follows that up with a jab to the body of the champion. ‘The Baby Face Assassin’ is looking very good early here. Figueiredo lands a good elbow as he steps into the pocket. Moreno returns fire with a body-head combination. He is pushing a crazy pace in this first round. He lands a low kick and then drops Deiveson Figueiredo with a big right hand over the top. Moreno jumps all over Figueiredo on the canvas in hopes of earning a finish. However, the champ seems to have recovered and scrambles back up to his feet after threatening with a guillotine. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 263 co-main event begins and Brandon Moreno lands a good right hand to get things started. Deiveson Figueiredo returns fire with a flurry of punches and then dives in on a double leg takedown which he gets. ‘Figgy’ begins working for possible guillotine choke. Moreno scrambles and is able to get back to his feet. He pushes Deiveson against the cage and begins working some knees to the back of his legs. Moreno drags the fight to the floor and looks to take the champs back. Figueiredo is able to roll and get back to full guard position to avoid the threat. Just over ninety seconds remain in the round. Brandon Moreno continues to work from top position. Deiveson Figueiredo is doing a good job of controlling him now. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 263 co-headliner begins and Brandon Moreno is quickly back to work with his jab. He leaps on the back of the champion and drags him to the canvas. The Mexican standout is looking for a rear-naked choke. This appears to be tight. Figueiredo breaks the hold and survives for now. Moreno locks it up again and this time Deiveson is forced to tap.

Official UFC 263 Result: Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via submission at 2:36 of Round 3

