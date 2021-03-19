Pros react to Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement, Chandler vs. Oliveira at UFC 262

Social media was full of fighter reactions following news that Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially retired and Chandler vs. Oliveira is set for UFC 262.

Earlier this evening UFC President Dana White confirmed that despite his best efforts he could not convince ‘The Eagle’ to return for one last fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) had announced his retirement from MMA following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 this past October. However, the Russian standout was continuously pestered by White and company over the past few months regarding a possible comeback.

This evening Khabib made things official and announced that he has vacated the promotions lightweight title, this while retiring with a perfect MMA record of 29-0.

Shortly after confirming that Khabib Nurmagomedov would not be ending his retirement, Dana White informed ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that the promotion had booked a fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira for the now-vacant lightweight world title at UFC 262.

Chandler (22-5 MMA) made his Octagon debut at January’s UFC 257 event, where he scored a first round knockout victory over perennial lightweight contender Dan Hooker. That victory marked Chandler’s third in a row, as he had previously scored stoppage wins over Benson Henderson and Sidney Outlaw under the Bellator Banner.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira (30-8 MMA) will enter UFC 262 on sporting an eight-fight win streak, his latest being a lopsided decision victory over former interim champion Tony Ferguson.

Check out how the pros reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s official retirement and Chandler vs. Oliveira at UFC 262 below:

29-0 it is. He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

Congrats on making the first @BellatorMMA V @UFC super fight in the history of the sport! I hope it’s the first of many! — Crypto accepted @CrisCyborg.Com/store (@criscyborg) March 19, 2021

@Justin_Gaethje Deserve the title shot over all this bums — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 19, 2021

Только что опубликовано фото https://t.co/pOFeymKQ96 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 19, 2021

More reactions to Khabib Nurmagomedov officially retiring and Chandler vs. Oliveira being booked for UFC 262 below:

Great career and great legacy. I am very proud of everything this young man has accomplished. An inspiration for our children. Love you brother @TeamKhabib @danawhite pic.twitter.com/cnwLq5mJqf — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 19, 2021

👀 — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) March 19, 2021

