Pros react to Greg Hardy defeating Ben Sosoli at UFC Boston

A heavyweight bout between Greg Hardy and Ben Sosoli took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Boston event.

Greg Hardy (5-1 MMA) entered the fight on a two-fight win streak, this after scoring back-to-back first round TKO victories over opponents Juan Adams and Dmitry Smolyakov.

The former NFL star’s lone setback in MMA came to Allen Crowder back in January, this after he was disqualified for an illegal knee strike.

Meanwhile, Ben Sesoli (7-2 MMA) was making his Octagon debut at tonight’s UFC Boston event. Sesoli entered the contest on a five-fight undefeated streak (4-0, 1 no-contest).

Tonight’s fight turned out to be a competitive contest. Ben Sosoli absorbed a ton of hard low kicks but was still able to get off some good shots on the former NFL player, Greg Hardy.

In the end, Sosoli’s efforts were not enough to sway the judges from awarding ‘The Prince of War’ a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Boston Result: Greg Hardy def. Ben Sosoli by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Hardy defeating Sosoli below:

