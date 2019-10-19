Pros react to Greg Hardy defeating Ben Sosoli at UFC Boston

A heavyweight bout between Greg Hardy and Ben Sosoli took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Boston event.

Greg Hardy (5-1 MMA) entered the fight on a two-fight win streak, this after scoring back-to-back first round TKO victories over opponents Juan Adams and Dmitry Smolyakov.

The former NFL star’s lone setback in MMA came to Allen Crowder back in January, this after he was disqualified for an illegal knee strike.

Meanwhile, Ben Sesoli (7-2 MMA) was making his Octagon debut at tonight’s UFC Boston event. Sesoli entered the contest on a five-fight undefeated streak (4-0, 1 no-contest).

Tonight’s fight turned out to be a competitive contest. Ben Sosoli absorbed a ton of hard low kicks but was still able to get off some good shots on the former NFL player, Greg Hardy.

In the end, Sosoli’s efforts were not enough to sway the judges from awarding ‘The Prince of War’ a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Boston Result: Greg Hardy def. Ben Sosoli by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Hardy defeating Sosoli below:

I feel like someone told Hardy we’re playing keep away tonight 🤷🏾‍♂️ Strange performance from Hardy. So many physical gifts but still green m, which makes sense. #UFCBoston — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 19, 2019

You can’t an inhaler between rounds idiot. That is cheating and should be disqualification!!!! https://t.co/B6EI4XNorn — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 19, 2019

I’d contest this if I was Sosoli https://t.co/Qwm5ndeNkm — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) October 19, 2019

Greg Hardy wins via UD. No post-fight interview. Jon Anik says Hardy was told by “a commissioner” that he was allowed to use the inhaler. Never heard of that before. Hardy’s manager says Hardy has asthma but unclear who actually cleared it. No post-fight interview for Hardy. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 19, 2019

I been searching for this answer for all his fights now. I get it’s not his fault bc he doesn’t make that call. But damnnn, the undercard next having scrappers that dont get the shine they earned, over match ups like these #UFCBoston https://t.co/rdctaRXFf1 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 19, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 18, 2019