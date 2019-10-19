UFC Boston Results: Yair Rodriguez defeats Jeremy Stephens (Highlights)

A key featherweight bout between perennial division contenders Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez co-headlined tonight’s UFC Boston event.

The pair squared off last month at UFC Mexico, but the bout was called off just seconds after the fight started due to an accidental eye poke that prevented Stephens from being able to continue.

Prior to his no-contest with ‘Lil Heathen’, Yair Rodriguez (11-2 MMA) was coming off a spectacular last-second knockout of The Korean Zombie.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Stephens will hope to snap a two-fight losing skid when he meets ‘El Pantera’ this evening.

Round one begins and Rodriguez comes out quickly with a high kick and then a left hand. Stephens replies with big shots of his own and the fighters clinch. Yair pushes ‘Lil Heathen’ against the cage. He lands a knee and the Stephens breaks free. Rodriguez with a nice low kick. Jeremy is throwing heavy leather but coming up short. Yair Rodriguez with a nasty low kick. He goes to the body with a kick and then lands a right hand behind it. Jeremy Stephens with a low kick. Yair replies with one of his own. He leaps in with a right that misses. Jeremy just misses with a counter. Yair with a flying knee attempt. The fighters clinch against the cage and Jeremy changes levels in search of a takedown. It is not there and Rodriguez breaks free. Yair with a low kick. Jeremy returns fire with a nice body shot. The Mexican standout with a nice spinning back kick followed by a head kick. He is really chopping ‘Lil Heathen’ down. Yair drops Stephens with a jab. The Iowa native gets back to his feet with ten seconds remaining. He will survive to see round two.

Round two begins and Yair Rodriguez once again starts things off with a high kick. Stephens avoids and looks to enter the pocket. He eats a brutal body kick and goes down. Yair is all over him with ground and pound. Jeremy gives up his back. Yair gets off and begins unloading punches. Stephens is surviving but just barely. More shots from Yair Rodriguez. The referee is taking a good look. Jeremy Stephens continues to move and stay active. Still, Yair is just unloading hammer fists and elbows. He looks to lock in d’arce choke now. He lets that go and Stephens has officially survived and gotten back to his feet. Jeremy is coming forward now. He throws a knee and then a right to the body. Yair lands a spinning kick but Stephens shoots in and scores a takedown. He is working from full guard. Yair Rodriguez is looking to lock up a triangle choke. It is not there and Stephens lands some good punches followed by a knee as Yair returns to his feet. Stephens with a flurry. Yair lands a kick to the body. Round two comes to an end.

The sound of that strike! How did Stephens survive!?#UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/MRcXWZfWOz — UFC (@ufc) October 19, 2019

Round three of the UFC Boston co-main event begins and Stephens is not down to touch gloves. Yair lands a low kick but it appears to connect with the groin of Stephens. After a quick break Stephens rushes forward with a flurry. Yair fires right back and this is a brawl. Rodriguez with a knee. Stephens lands a jab and leaps in with a hook that misses. Yair with a kick to the body and then another. Jeremy Stephens shoots in and scores a takedown. He immediately begins hammering on the young Mexican fighter. Yair gets back to his feet but it is short lived. ‘Lil Heathen’ takes him right back down to the canvas and begins working from full guard. Stephens might need a finish here. Or at the very least a 10-8 round. Yair is doing a good job of preventing Jeremy from getting off anything significant here. Just under two minutes remain. Stephens is getting off some short strikes. But Yair is going to survive to hear the final horn. This one will go to the judges scorecards for decision.

Official UFC Boston Result: Yair Rodriguez def. Jeremy Stephens by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 18, 2019